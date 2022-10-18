Camila Cabello 'hot and flustered' over 'Voice' contestant whom she calls her 'boyfriend'

Camila Cabello was once again blushing during the Battle Rounds on The Voice Monday night, when Team Blake Shelton's Jaeden Luke returned to the stage.

In case you missed it, during the final night of the blind auditions last week, Camila promised to steal Jaeden in the Battle Rounds if she got the chance, and Jaeden flirted right back as he admitted he had been singing his love ballad audition to her all along.

And on Monday, Jaeden's performance once again had Camila feeling some type of way, as Camila shared, "I was, like, hot and flustered for a second there. That was a really sexy arrangement of the song."

Camila then turned to Jaeden and said, "Hi again."

"I missed you," Jaeden told Camila, who replied, "I missed you too."

While Camila joked that the tone of Jaeden's voice was so beautiful, she wanted to hear it in her ear, she got a little more serious when she told the contestant, "I want to hear it on a record. I think you, as an artist, like, as the whole package is special." But it wasn't long before she went back to her silly self as she added, "And you're my boyfriend."

"I'll take that," said Jaeden.

So, in the end, after Blake chose to save four-chair-turn Bodie over Jaeden, Camila was able to make good on her initial promise and stole Jaeden for her team.

"I had to steal Jaeden," explained Camila. "He's somebody that has this, like, raw talent. He was a good boyfriend 'cause I would have broken up with him if he picked Gwen."