Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria & More Strut Their Catwalks During Paris Fashion Show

Paris Fashion Week included another star-studded runway full of style stars!

Several celebs including Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Geri Halliwell and Andie MacDowell walked the runway for L’Oréal Paris’ show on Saturday.

“Señorita” singer Cabello, 22, sported a revealing textured black blazer, black pants and matching chunky heels, accessorizing with white hoop earrings and a black ribbon necklace.

Cabello’s completed her sexy look with a blown-out, white nails and a slight smile during her pose.

View photos IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock More

Longoria, 44, looked stunning during her catwalk wearing a black mock-neck long sleeve tucked into a long, navy block-colored, leather skirt. Instead of heels, the Desperate Housewives star wore a pair of black leather, heeled, tall boots.

The actress posed similar to a conductor on the carpet, holding her hands above her head with a baton. Later in the show, she would bring out her 15-month-old son Santiago with her on the runway.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

View photos WWD/Shutterstock More

Spice Girl Halliwell, 47, looked gorgeous in a black, leather, belted overcoat dress paired with classic black pumps. Her dark nails, eyeliner, nude lip and short red hair completed the fabulous look.

She stopped on the runway posing fiercely with her hands tucked into her pockets, giving a small smile to the audience.

View photos IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock More