Camila Alves McConaughey details 'chaos' on Lufthansa flight that left 7 people hospitalized: 'Everything was flying everywhere'

Matthew and Camila McConaughey were on a Lufthansa flight that left 7 hospitalized on Wednesday. She detailed the "chaos" on social media. (Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage)

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, had a scary ride aboard a flight from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday. The Lufthansa flight experienced extreme turbulence and the plane was diverted to a Washington, D.C., area airport.

Sharing the NBC News story about seven people being injured aboard the flight, the model, entrepreneur and philanthropist wrote on Instagram, "Yeap... this flight we were on..."

(Photo: Camila Alves McConaughey via Instagram)

She shared a video of the "turbulence" inside the cabin of the Airbus A330. There was food all over the floor as well as napkins and plates, presumably overturned during the flight.

"I was told [the] plane dropped almost 4,000 feet," Alves McConaughey wrote. "Seven people went to the hospital. Everything was flying everywhere."

She said out of respect for their fellow passengers, she wasn't showing any other people in her video, "but the plane was CHAOS — and the turbulence [kept] on coming."

The Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating, told Yahoo Entertainment, "Lufthansa Flight 469 diverted to Dulles International Airport and landed without incident around 9:10 p.m. local time, Wednesday, March 1, after the crew reported encountering severe turbulence at 37,000 feet altitude over Tennessee."

NBC News said seven people were taken to local hospitals, though no details about their injuries were provided. The airline told the outlet in a statement, "Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers. The safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa’s top priority at all times."

As for the McConaugheys — who reside in Austin with their three children — they spent the night at the Washington Dulles Airport Marriott. She said they "made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing" and "slept well," thanking the hotel staff for the last-minute accommodations.

The couple was rebooked on a flight the next day — and that wasn't exactly smoothing flying either. She shared a video from that flight saying the pilot just told them to anticipate 45 minutes of turbulence getting out of Washington, D.C.

"Just my luck," she said.