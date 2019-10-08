Cameron Mathison shares positive health update after surgery: 'I am cancer free'

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Vanessa Arevalo and Cameron Mathison attend the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Hallmark Channel host Cameron Mathison is "cancer free," three weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor on his kidney. Mathison, best known for playing Ryan Lavery on All My Children, gave the encouraging update to Extra over the weekend.

"I’m feeling really, really well," he shared. "It’s three weeks out of surgery and I honestly didn’t even think I would be feeling up to coming here... The recovery has been great, the surgery went really well, the prognosis is very optimistic."

Mathison added, "They removed the tumor on my right kidney and in doing so they removed part of the kidney itself and left the majority of it, and when they did the pathology report and they checked the margins around the tumor, all of that was free and clear of cancer, leading them to believe that all the cancer was out and gone. The cancer has not spread… so I am cancer free."

The 50-year-old soap star said the tumor on his kidney had been growing for eight to 10 years. It was discovered when he finally got an MRI after several tests and visits to various doctors.

"I’ll get goosebumps," he explained. "I get teary talking about it, but [my wife's] dad passed away from cancer… I would hear that maybe at that time he wasn’t as much of an advocate for his own health."

Mathison's wife, model Vanessa Arevalo, said her father "wasn’t proactive."

"That helped me, kind of motivated me to stay on top of it," Mathison added. "I knew my energy was low, I knew these tests didn’t make sense… I knew something was up. Really listen to your body, be an advocate."

Warm wishes for the Home and Family host came pouring in after he revealed his cancer diagnosis last month.

"Cam Cam. You know you will be on my mind the entire day," wrote Rebecca Budig, who played his former All My Children love interest, Greenlee. "I love you so much and know Buddha is with you!"

General Hospital star Laura Wright commented, "You’re a beautiful soul. Sending you love and light my friend."

"Sending all my Love and Prayers for perfect health and a speedy recovery," added All My Children and The Young and the Restless star, Eva LaRue. "Your same Inner Light that brightens every room will pull you through."

