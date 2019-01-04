Cameron Diaz's highest-grossing film also happens to be her favorite role

When you hear the name Cameron Diaz, which of her memorable movie roles comes to mind? Is it the kick-ass beauty from Charlie’s Angels? Maybe it’s her sweet and lovable character Kimberly from My Best Friend’s Wedding. For Diaz fans, The Mask is one film that should not be forgotten. Why? Well, it was her first!

Diaz, who is of Cuban descent, started modeling when she was in high school, signing her first contract at 16. Four years later, with no acting experience, she auditioned for the 1994 movie The Mask, opposite Jim Carrey. Fast-forward and Diaz has been in more than 44 movies with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise and Mike Myers.

She can now add her own name to the list of Hollywood heavyweights and highest-paid. Diaz’s films have grossed $3 billion at the U.S. box office, according to Business Insider. Her role as Princess Fiona in the Shrek franchise has been her biggest and best gig. “Of all the characters that I’ve done there’s only one that I really get, and that’s Fiona, she told the New York Times. Shrek 2 is Diaz’s highest-grossing film, earning a whopping $441.2 million.

