Cameron Diaz Wants To 'Normalize Separate Bedrooms' For Couples: 'I Have My House, You Have Yours'

Cameron Diaz is making the case for having your own space! When the actress and entrepreneur stopped by Molly Sims' podcast "Lipstick on the Rim," she shared her thoughts on couples who have their own bedrooms. "We should normalize separate bedrooms … I have my house. You have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room," she said. Cameron added that she’s previously shared the take before, but she revealed it’s changed a bit for her in her personal life: “I don't feel that way now, because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.”

