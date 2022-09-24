Cameron Diaz Reveals How Husband Benji Madden Helped Plan Her Star-Studded 50th Birthday Celebration

It appears Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden does not like to play around when it comes to organizing birthday parties.

In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on the Rachel Ray Show on Sept. 26, the Bad Teacher actress revealed how her husband helped or at least attempted to plan her star-studded 50th birthday celebration which took place last month, telling the host that Madden, 43, "loves a celebration."

"And when we first met our first year together, he threw me three surprise birthdays for one birthday," Diaz, 50, shared, adding that she jokingly said to Madden, "Would you please stop doing this?!"

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 27: Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz attend a basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Opens Up About 'Deep Personal Healing' and How She's Supported by Husband Benji Madden

She continued, "This year, because it was my 50th, he was very much like 'We have to do something' and I couldn't commit."

"...He's like, 'So what are we doing for your birthday?' and I'm like 'Let me get back to you,' I could see the panic coming in on his face a week beforehand," she explained. "He was trying so hard, but I could see he was so panicked."

"So, we just ended up doing dinner with a group of friends who were in town last minute and just had a nice little chill dinner," she added. "It was really nice."

A source told PEOPLE the Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her milestone birthday on August 30th at Nobu in Malibu. There with her for her special day were husband Madden, Adele, sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldaña, her The Other Woman costar Leslie Mann and Mann's husband Judd Apatow, all in a private area of the restaurant for the occasion.

"Cameron was wonderful. She had the best time celebrating her birthday," said the source at the time. "She was laughing and very much enjoying herself. She kept hugging Benji and her friends. They celebrated for hours."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another insider said Diaz is "embracing turning 50."

"She really loves her life so much. She loves being married, and she loves being a mom," the insider said. "She enjoys being an entrepreneur and is also excited to start filming again. Cameron's daily motto is basically, 'Life is good!' "

Diaz shares her 2-year-old daughter Raddix with Madden. She announced earlier this summer that she is coming out of retirement to make a movie with Jamie Foxx for Netflix after not starring in a film since 2014's Annie, which also starred Foxx.

PEOPLE previously reported that Madden played a part in getting her to return to acting. "He encouraged her to unretire," according to an insider. Another Diaz source said the four-time Golden Globe nominee "was ready to act again. She just needed a push. Benji has always been very supportive of Cameron in what she wants to do, especially in her career."

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Says Her 'Whole Concept of Aging Has Changed' Now She Has a Toddler: 'I'm Excited'

"She doesn't want acting to overtake her life now like it did before," added the film source, who said Back in Action, which has no set release date yet, was the right movie with the right costar at the right time. "All the parts fit into place."