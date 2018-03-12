Cameron Diaz has 'retired from acting', says Selma Blair

Cameron Diaz has officially quit acting, says her former The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair.

Diaz, who last appeared in the 2014 remake of Annie, has reportedly retired from Hollywood “to spend time with husband Benji Madden”.

In 2017, Diaz said she’d taken time out from her acting career to regroup, but now it sounds like it might be a permanent retirement.

“I just went, ‘I can’t really say who I am to myself.’ Which is a hard thing to face up to,” Diaz said at the Goop Wellness Summit in June 2017. “I felt the need to make myself whole.”

Selma Blair, speaking to a reporter at the Vanity Fair Oscar party about , is reported to have said: “I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about [The Sweetest Thing]. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done.”

Selma added: “I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy.”

A source also told The Daily Star that Diaz is still in demand from Hollywood producers, but she isn’t keen to return to acting.

“Cameron is constantly inundated with film scripts trying to tempt her out of retirement but she’s just not interested.”

Cameron Diaz shot to fame starring alongside Jim Carrey in 1994’s The Mask before starring in a string of hit comedies throughout the 1990s and 2000s including There’s Something About Mary, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Shrek, and Charlie’s Angels.

45-year-old Diaz married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in 2015 after a 17-day engagement.





