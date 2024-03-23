Cameron Diaz And Husband Benji Madden Welcome Second Child, Cardinal

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and her husband, singer Benji Madden, have welcomed a new addition to their family. The couple took to Instagram on Friday to announce the arrival of their newborn son, Cardinal, writing that they're "blessed."

Many fans have expressed their joy at the news, congratulating them in the comment section of the post. Diaz and Madden got married in 2015 and already have one daughter, Radix. The actress previously claimed that motherhood changed her "whole concept of aging."

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden," they wrote in the caption. "He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!"

Diaz and Madden went further to say that for their "kids safety and privacy," they wouldn't be "posting any pictures" but that "he's a [sic] really cute."

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!," the caption read.

The post also included a drawing that read, "A little bird whispered to me." The pair already share a daughter, Raddix, who they gave birth to on December 30, 2019.

Fans Are Joyful About The Couple's Bundle Of Joy

Many fans and some family members of the couple took to the comment section of the post to congratulate them on the new addition.

"So very happy for you," a fan wrote. "Being a mum is the most rewarding and fulfilling privilege in life. I have a daughter of seven who has given me so much joy, and pregnant at 51 with my second! Enjoy your beautiful Cardinal, every first moment is special! Life will never be the same and you'll never want it to be!"

"Congratulations wonderful news. Enjoy this precious time," one fan said, while another wrote, "Congratulations. Love the name."

"SO thrilled for you both! What delightful news, congratulations," a particularly thrilled person shared.

"Congratulations. Wonderful news. Thanks for sharing," said a fourth person.

Several of Madden's relatives, such as Joel and Josh Madden, and stars like Lionel Richie, left congratulatory messages in the form of heart emojis.

Cameron Diaz Previously Claimed Motherhood Changed Her 'Whole Concept Of Aging'

According to People magazine, the 51-year-old actress was not perturbed by the fact that she's an older mom as she disclosed in a 2022 appearance on "GOOP" podcast that motherhood had changed her "whole concept of aging."

"The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years," Diaz told the company's founder and her longtime friend, actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

"It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110 since I've got a young child," Diaz added.

The Actress Gushed About Her Daughter Radix

Speaking on the podcast, Diaz also spoke about her daughter Radix and how much she appreciates spending time with her.

"I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s," Diaz said of Radix.

At some point during the conversation, the "Bad Teacher" actress also shared her gratitude for the support she receives in life despite being "the oldest mom in my group of girlfriends with kids."

"I'm lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her," she noted.

Cameron Diaz Returns To Acting

Having stepped away from the spotlight to focus on her family with Madden and start her Avaline wine company, Diaz is now easing back to the big screen and is set to star in an upcoming movie that'll feature Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill.

Apple Original Films recently announced Tuesday that Diaz, who hasn't made any movies since she portrayed Miss Hannigan in 2014's "Annie," is in final negotiations to co-star with Reeves and Hill in the dark comedy "Outcome," which Hill is billed to direct.

According to People, Reeves will star as Reef, a man described as "a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past."

Hill will seemingly direct and star in the movie, which he co-wrote with screenwriter Ezra Woods.