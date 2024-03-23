Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome second child, Cardinal: 'We are feeling so blessed'

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed their second child.

The private couple, who do not share photos of their children to protect their privacy, opened up publicly about their new arrival in an Instagram post on Friday.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️," Madden wrote in a joint post with Diaz.

The Instagram photo featured a colorful drawing and the words, "a little bird whispered to me," referencing their son's name.

Cameron Diaz on stepping away from acting, preparing for her return: 'It's a different lifestyle'

Couple also announced first baby with a surprise announcement

Cameron Diaz married Benji Madden on Jan. 5.

Fans were also surprised in Jan. 2020 when the "Bad Teacher" actress surprised fans when she announced she and the "Good Charlotte" lead vocalist had welcomed a baby girl named Raddix, now 4, on Instagram.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," Diaz wrote. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

"From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade," she continued, writing the caption in 2020.

Cameron Diaz denies feuding with Jamie Foxx on 'Back in Action' set: 'Jamie is the best'

Cameron Diaz return to acting career

In recent years, Diaz, who is one of Hollywood's best-known actresses, is set to return from a decade-long break from acting in the upcoming Netflix film "Back in Action" featuring Jamie Foxx.

"It’s kind of a nice thing to kind of go, ‘You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole.’ And I did that," Diaz told CBS Mornings in 2022.

Diaz and Foxx fueled feud rumors, which the mom of two later shut down during a December appearance on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast, hosted by fellow model and actress Molly Sims.

"Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much," Diaz said. "He's such a special person, and he's so talented, so much fun. I really hate all the things that were being said about our set, which at the time you just want to scream at the top of your lungs like, 'Guys! What are you talking about?'"

Contributing: Anthony Robledo, Edward Segarra, Rasha Ali

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden announce birth of baby named Cardinal