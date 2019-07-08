Cameron Boyce's Cause of Death Deferred Pending Further Investigation

The autopsy of Disney star Cameron Boyce has been completed but a cause of death has yet to be determined.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Boyce's autopsy was performed on Monday and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.

Boyce was found unresponsive in his North Hollywood home on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 PM PT.

Boyce's family told investigators the star had a history of epileptic seizures.

His family believes he passed away on Saturday after suffering one of these seizures while sleeping.

After Boyce died on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, his family released a statement and revealed some of his medical condition.

"He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated," Boyce's family said.

They added, "The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."

Disney released a statement after his passing, saying, "From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples' lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend."

Funeral plans or a public memorial for Boyce has not yet been announced.

After learning of his death, "Grown Ups" co-star Adam Sandler wrote a touching tribute in honor of the young star.

"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world," Sandler wrote.

He added, "Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.‬"