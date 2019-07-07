Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Dead At Age 20

Actor Cameron Boyce, who grew up in the public eye starring in Disney Channel shows like “Jessie” and the “Descendants” franchise, died on Saturday at the age of 20, ABC News and CNN reported.

A spokesperson for Boyce’s family told ABC News that the actor had died after suffering a seizure “which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the spokesperson told the network. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Actor Cameron Boyce, who starred in the Disney Channel's television shows and series, has died at age 20 https://t.co/mXSExGaJe3 pic.twitter.com/fuYCU4WFOD — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 7, 2019

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Boyce appeared in his first feature film — “Mirrors,” starring Kiefer Sutherland — at the age of 9. He went on to appear in a variety of films and TV shows, including the Adam Sandler hit “Grown Ups” and the popular “Descendants” franchise.

Despite his youth, Boyce was “already a veteran to show business,” read his Disney Channel bio, which added the actor had been “dubbed an old soul by many who have encountered him.”

Boyce was also known for his humanitarian work, particularly his involvement with the Thirst Project, a non-profit aimed at tackling the global water crisis. In 2017, he raised more than $27,000 for the charity that went toward building wells in Swaziland.

Boyce’s death was mourned by shocked fans on social media on Sunday.

Cameron Boyce thank you for giving me and my bother and millions of others amazing childhood memories, you will honestly never be forgotten, rest in peace buddy 🖤 — hrvy (@HRVY) July 7, 2019

Just saw the news regarding the passing of Cameron Boyce. Devastating. We worked together on a handful of days on Paradise City& I was so impressed by not only his immense talent & professionalism but even more so his pure kindness & joy. My heart is with his family& friends. RIP — Andy Biersack (@andyblack) July 7, 2019

So young, so beautiful, so talented.

We'll miss you Cameron Boyce. pic.twitter.com/XJAa6mZ2Jg — iconic (@faveslooks) July 7, 2019

Thankyou for making my childhood awesome Cameron Boyce, may your soul rest in peace 😭 pic.twitter.com/gRRXmgPmBe — texi_bambam (@min_lilmeow) July 7, 2019

Thank you for being part of my childhood, sometimes when I felt sad I would just turn on the TV to watch you in Jessie and you would make me forget everything. I have no words to express how I feel. We will never ever forget you, Cameron Boyce, never.



Rest in paradise angel. ❤ pic.twitter.com/TdTcx3CC94 — Fatima Stephens (@therealfatima_) July 7, 2019

can't believe we will never see those smiles again



Cameron Boyce,

legend since 1999-2019 pic.twitter.com/XtZy6Fczwt — bea (@beaadmires1D) July 7, 2019

