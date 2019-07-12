Cameron Boyce's Sister Pens Heartbreaking Note Recalling the 'Hours Before He Died'

Cameron Boyce's sister, Maya, is opening up about his heartbreaking death.

In a touching tribute to her brother on Thursday, 17-year-old Maya opened up Cameron's last hours alive. The 20-year-old Disney Channel star died of a seizure in his sleep on Saturday. His family later told ET that he suffered from epilepsy.

"Yes, he died. Yes, I'm sad," Maya began her post, which was accompanied by several images of Cameron through the years. "Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else's. He was perfect. He always said that if you have a voice, you have the privilege of using that voice for change, and he did not take that idea lightly. He understood his responsibility as someone so many kids would look up to."

"Cameron always went out of his way to be giving and kind. He did more with his 20 years of life, than most people ever could with 100 years. He was actively charitable. He traveled the world. He made creativity and art his life's mission, and he encouraged others to do the same," she added.

Maya continued, explaining that she'll be devastated "for the rest of my life." "But what I'm holding onto, and what I encourage you to hold onto as well, is the memory of his endless optimism," she suggested. "He was sunlight wearing shoes."

"I can confidently say, he wants us to celebrate, grow, and persevere. Yes, he died. Yes, I'm sad. I'm also happy. And grateful. I was with him hours before he died. It was normal and fun. We said, 'I love you.' He was happy," Maya concluded. "I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce. That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received."

Also on Thursday, Disney Channel announced that it had canceled the premiere of Cameron's upcoming movie, Descendants 3. The event was previously planned for July 22, but canceled in the wake of his death.

Instead, the Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed. Disney Channel, with permission from the Boyce family, will also dedicate the telecast of Descendants 3 next month in the actor's memory.

