Camelot Continues! JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy's Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Is Married

Almost exactly 64 years after John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassisexchanged vows, their granddaughter becomes the first of their three grandchildren to say “I do.”

Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and the granddaughter of the former president and first lady, wed fellow Yale alum George Moran at the bride’s family estate in Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, according to TheNew York Times.

The 27-year-old is Caroline’s middle child with husband Edwin Schlossberg, who is an artist and founder of interactive design firm ESI Design. Her siblings include older sister (and Jackie Onassis look-alike) Rose, 28, and younger brother Jack, 24, who also attended Yale. Tatiana has lived largely out of the public eye, although her younger brother recently made a splash when he did a rare TV interview with mom Caroline on Today.

Moran — who hails from Greenwich, Connecticut — is currently a 4th year medical student at Columbia. His mother, Mary J. Penniman, is the treasurer of the board of Natural Resources Defense Council. His father, Garrett M. Moran, is a former executive and found of Year Up in New York, a nonprofit organization that provides technical and professional training to low-income high school graduates who are unemployed and not enrolled in school.

Moran is a Greenwich, Connecticut, native who was a member of Yale’s crew team.

Tatiana previously worked at the The New York Times where she was a reporter covering climate change and the environment for the paper’s Science section. She recently wrote a piece on the dangers of artificial fertilizer, and in May she focused on President Donald Trump‘s rollbacks on environmental rules and regulations for businesses. She left the NYT in July.

Saturday’s nuptials is the latest in a long line of elegant Kennedy family weddings.

John F. Kennedy wed Jacqueline Bouvier in Newport, Rhode Island on Sept. 12, 1953.

“The whole affair, said one enthusiastic guest, was ‘just like a coronation,’ ” reported LIFE magazine at the time.

It was considered the wedding of the century at the time, with LIFE also reporting that “600 diplomats, senators, social figures crowded into St. Mary’s Church to hear the Archbishop of Boston perform the rites and read a special blessing from the pope. Outside, 2,000 society fans, some come to Newport by chartered bus, cheered the guests and the newlyweds as they left the church. There were 900 guests at the reception and it took Senator and Mrs. Kennedy two hours to shake their hands.”

View photos

Twenty-three years later, their daughter Caroline wed Edwin Schlossberg on July 19, 1986, on Cape Cod. The couple exchanged vows in a small Catholic Church in Centerville, Massachusetts, before retreating to a private reception at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, per The New York Times, and noted that Jackie Kennedy advocated for privacy.

The bride wore a wedding dress by Carolina Herrera, one of her mother’s favorite designers. Caroline’s first cousin Maria Shriver served as matron of honor, while her brother, John F. Kennedy Jr., was best man.

View photos