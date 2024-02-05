Callum Turner & Dwyane Wade Play With Street Sharks Action Figures
"We wouldn't be here without them...I definitely wouldn't." Callum Turner dishes on his new Apple TV+ series "Masters of the Air," following a group of American bombers who came to the aid of England in WWII. Callum opens up about depicting these real-life superheroes on screen, and shares how the show deals with trauma, bravery and grief. Kelly also surprises Callum with his favorite childhood action figure, Street Sharks, and he and Dwyane Wade play with them.