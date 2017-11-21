'Call Me by Your Name' leads 2018 Independent Spirit Awards nominations

By Dave McNary

Coming-of-age drama “Call Me by Your Name” has scored six Spirit Award nominations, with “Good Time” and “Get Out” taking five each.

“Lady Bird” and “The Rider” each earned four noms. The nominations were announced on Tuesday morning by Lily Collins, Tessa Thompson, and Film Independent chief Josh Welsh at the Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood.

Best feature nominations went to “Call Me by Your Name,” “The Florida Project,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird” and “The Rider.” Period drama “Mudbound” was awarded the Robert Altman Award, created in 2008 to honor ensemble casts.

The ceremony will take place on March 3 — the day before the Academy Awards — in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. The show, now in its 33rd year, will be shown on IFC.

The Spirit Awards are voted on by members of Film Independent and require that films be produced in the U.S. for less than $20 million. In the last three years, “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” and “Birdman” have won both the Spirit Award and Oscar best picture trophy.

Here’s the full list of nominations:

BEST FEATURE

Call Me by Your Name

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman

The Florida Project

Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou

Get Out

Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird

Producers: Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin

The Rider

Producers: Mollye Asher, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Chloé Zhao

BEST FIRST FEATURE

(Award given to the director and producer)

Columbus

Director: Kogonada

Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz

Ingrid Goes West

Director: Matt Spicer

Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

Menashe

Director/Producer: Joshua Z. Weinstein

Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz

Oh Lucy!

Director/Producer: Atsuko Hirayanagi

Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Yukie Kito, Han West

Patti Cake$

Director: Geremy Jasper

Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Dayveon

Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi

Writer: Steven Reneau

Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann

A Ghost Story

Writer/Director: David Lowery

Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston

Life and nothing more

Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza

Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

Most Beautiful Island

Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio

Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler

The Transfiguration

Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea

Producer: Susan Leber

BEST DIRECTOR

Sean Baker

The Florida Project

Jonas Carpignano

A Ciambra

Luca Guadagnino

Call Me by Your Name

Jordan Peele

Get Out

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Good Time

Chloé Zhao

The Rider

BEST SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig

Lady Bird

Azazel Jacobs

The Lovers

Martin McDonagh

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele

Get Out

Mike White

Beatriz at Dinner

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Kris Avedisian

Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman

Donald Cried

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani

The Big Sick

Ingrid Jungermann

Women Who Kill

Kogonada

Columbus

David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer

Ingrid Goes West

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Thimios Bakatakis

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Elisha Christian

Columbus

Hélène Louvart

Beach Rats

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom

Call Me by Your Name

Joshua James Richards

The Rider

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie

Good Time

Walter Fasano

Call Me by Your Name

Alex O’Flinn

The Rider

Gregory Plotkin

Get Out

Tatiana S. Riegel

I, Tonya

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Salma Hayek

Beatriz at Dinner

Frances McDormand

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie

I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan

Lady Bird

Shinobu Terajima

Oh Lucy!

Regina Williams

Life and nothing more

BEST MALE LEAD

Timothée Chalamet

Call Me by Your Name

Harris Dickinson

Beach Rats

James Franco

The Disaster Artist