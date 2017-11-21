    'Call Me by Your Name' leads 2018 Independent Spirit Awards nominations

    By Dave McNary

    Coming-of-age drama “Call Me by Your Name” has scored six Spirit Award nominations, with “Good Time” and “Get Out” taking five each.

    “Lady Bird” and “The Rider” each earned four noms. The nominations were announced on Tuesday morning by Lily Collins, Tessa Thompson, and Film Independent chief Josh Welsh at the Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood.

    Best feature nominations went to “Call Me by Your Name,” “The Florida Project,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird” and “The Rider.” Period drama “Mudbound” was awarded the Robert Altman Award, created in 2008 to honor ensemble casts.

    The ceremony will take place on March 3 — the day before the Academy Awards — in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. The show, now in its 33rd year, will be shown on IFC.

    The Spirit Awards are voted on by members of Film Independent and require that films be produced in the U.S. for less than $20 million. In the last three years, “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” and “Birdman” have won both the Spirit Award and Oscar best picture trophy.

    Here’s the full list of nominations:

    BEST FEATURE

    Call Me by Your Name
    Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman

    The Florida Project
    Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou

    Get Out
    Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele

    Lady Bird
    Producers: Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin

    The Rider
    Producers: Mollye Asher, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Chloé Zhao

    BEST FIRST FEATURE
    (Award given to the director and producer)

    Columbus
    Director: Kogonada
    Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz

    Ingrid Goes West
    Director: Matt Spicer
    Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

    Menashe
    Director/Producer: Joshua Z. Weinstein
    Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz

    Oh Lucy!
    Director/Producer: Atsuko Hirayanagi
    Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Yukie Kito, Han West

    Patti Cake$
    Director: Geremy Jasper
    Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira

    JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

    Dayveon
    Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi
    Writer: Steven Reneau
    Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann

    A Ghost Story
    Writer/Director: David Lowery
    Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston

    Life and nothing more
    Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
    Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

    Most Beautiful Island
    Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio
    Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler

    The Transfiguration
    Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea
    Producer: Susan Leber

    BEST DIRECTOR

    Sean Baker
    The Florida Project

    Jonas Carpignano
    A Ciambra

    Luca Guadagnino
    Call Me by Your Name

    Jordan Peele
    Get Out

    Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
    Good Time

    Chloé Zhao
    The Rider

    BEST SCREENPLAY

    Greta Gerwig
    Lady Bird

    Azazel Jacobs
    The Lovers

    Martin McDonagh
    Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Jordan Peele
    Get Out

    Mike White
    Beatriz at Dinner

    BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

    Kris Avedisian
    Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman
    Donald Cried

    Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
    The Big Sick

    Ingrid Jungermann
    Women Who Kill

    Kogonada
    Columbus

    David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer
    Ingrid Goes West

    BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

    Thimios Bakatakis
    The Killing of a Sacred Deer

    Elisha Christian
    Columbus

    Hélène Louvart
    Beach Rats

    Sayombhu Mukdeeprom
    Call Me by Your Name

    Joshua James Richards
    The Rider

    BEST EDITING

    Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie
    Good Time

    Walter Fasano
    Call Me by Your Name

    Alex O’Flinn
    The Rider

    Gregory Plotkin
    Get Out

    Tatiana S. Riegel
    I, Tonya

    BEST FEMALE LEAD

    Salma Hayek
    Beatriz at Dinner

    Frances McDormand
    Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Margot Robbie
    I, Tonya

    Saoirse Ronan
    Lady Bird

    Shinobu Terajima
    Oh Lucy!

    Regina Williams
    Life and nothing more

    BEST MALE LEAD

    Timothée Chalamet
    Call Me by Your Name

    Harris Dickinson
    Beach Rats

    James Franco
    The Disaster Artist

    Daniel Kaluuya
    Get Out

    Robert Pattinson
    Good Time

    BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

    Holly Hunter
    The Big Sick

    Allison Janney
    I, Tonya

    Laurie Metcalf
    Lady Bird

    Lois Smith
    Marjorie Prime

    Taliah Lennice Webster
    Good Time

    BEST SUPPORTING MALE

    Nnamdi Asomugha
    Crown Heights

    Armie Hammer
    Call Me by Your Name

    Barry Keoghan
    The Killing of a Sacred Deer

    Sam Rockwell
    Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Benny Safdie
    Good Time

    ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

    Mudbound
    Director: Dee Rees
    Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
    Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

    BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

    The Departure
    Director/Producer: Lana Wilson

    Faces Places
    Directors: Agnés Varda, JR
    Producer: Rosalie Varda

    Last Men in Aleppo
    Director: Feras Fayyad
    Producers: Kareem Abeed, Søeren Steen Jespersen, Stefan Kloos

    Motherland
    Director/Producer: Ramona S. Diaz
    Producer: Rey Cuerdo

    Quest
    Director: Jonathan Olshefski
    Producer: Sabrina Schmidt Gordon

    BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

    BPM (Beats Per Minute)
    France
    Director: Robin Campillo

    A Fantastic Woman
    Chile
    Director: Sebastián Lelio

    I Am Not a Witch
    Zambia
    Director: Rungano Nyoni

    Lady Macbeth
    U.K.
    Director: William Oldroyd

    Loveless
    Russia
    Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev

    BONNIE AWARD – The inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

    So Yong Kim
    Lynn Shelton
    Chloé Zhao

    JEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 23rd annual Truer Than Fiction Award, funded by the Jeep brand, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

    Shevaun Mizrahi
    Director of Distant Constellation

    Jonathan Olshefski
    Director of Quest

    Jeff Unay
    Director of The Cage Fighter

    KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

    Amman Abbasi
    Director of Dayveon

    Justin Chon
    Director of Gook

    Kevin Phillips
    Director of Super Dark Times

    PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD – The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films.

    Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim
    Ben LeClair
    Summer Shelton