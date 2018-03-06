Call Me By Your Name is getting a sequel, director confirms

Call Me By Your Name (Credit: Sony)

Multiple Oscar-nominee Call Me By Your Name is getting a sequel, director Luca Guadagnino has confirmed.

The coming-of-age drama, which was adapted from a novel by author André Aciman, will feature Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet reprising their roles.

“I’m already conceiving the story with André Aciman, and it’s gonna happen five or six years afterwards,” Guadagnino told USA Today.

“It’s gonna be a new movie, a different tone.”

Guadagnino, who also directed the acclaimed movies A Bigger Splash, I Am Love and the forthcoming horror movie Suspiria, followed up with: “They’re gonna go around the world.”

The movie was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (for Chalamet) and Best Original Song, and won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

James Ivory (Credit: Getty)

At 89, writer and director James Ivory, who is best known for his work in the 80s and 90s under the Merchant Ivory banner with producer Ismail Merchant, became the oldest Oscar winner ever for adapting the book for the screen.

The movie finds Chalamet as the 17-year-old son of a archeology professor who becomes enamoured with his father’s new assistant, a 24-year-old grad student played by Hammer.

It was filmed in Northern Italy, Guadagnino recalling: “Apart from the fact that it rained for 28 days out of 30 of (shooting) — so it was very humid — we had a great time.

“It was wonderful, ’cause it was really like a family, a huge family being together for long holiday. It was great.”

