'Call Me Kat' star Mayim Bialik explains what 'Blossom' character would be doing in 2021

Mayim Bialik will always be known for playing the smart, effervescent title character in the ‘90s sitcom Blossom, and she has an idea of what Blossom Russo would be doing today.

“I think she’d probably be a political person, meaning she’d be somehow working to make the system better,” Bialik tells Yahoo Entertainment.

In fact, she’s currently working with that show’s creator, Don Reo, to bring Blossom back to TV screens.

“[Don] and I actually do have a reboot that we have pitched, and we have not been able to get it picked up,” Bialik says, noting they already have a script. She adds that they’re “going to keep chipping away at it because we really do believe that people have an interest in what happened to those characters.”

Mayim Bialik, right, starred with Joey Lawrence in "Blossom." (Photo: Touchstone Television/Courtesy: Everett Collection)

At the moment, Bialik is working on her new show Call Me Kat. The sitcom is a take on the British show Miranda, and it focuses on a woman who, as the official description says, “struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can still live a happy and fulfilling life despite still being single at 39.”

Mayim Bialik and co-star Kyla Pratt star in a scene from "Call Me Kat." (Photo: Lisa Rose/©Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Jim Parsons, who played Bialik’s TV husband on The Big Bang Theory, brought her the project. Both are executive producers.

“He’s placed so much trust in me to play this character [and] I trust him with all of his decisions as well,” Bialik says.

One thing the makers of the show decided to do is to have Kat speak directly to the audience, which is something the main character of the award-winning show Fleabag does too. Bialik points out, however, that the inspiration for her show first aired in 2009 — seven years before Fleabag hit screens.

“Miranda broke the fourth wall long before Fleabag did, so ours is actually not a Fleabag reference. It’s a Miranda thing,” she says. “There’s a lot of quirks to our show: breaking the fourth wall, all of us waving at the end, those are Miranda things. A lot of our plotlines and, really, the basis of the characters are all based on Miranda.”

Call Me Kat airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Story continues

Video produced by Jen Kucsak and edited by John Santo.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: