Call Him Flat McConaughey: Matthew Stars in Doritos 3D Commercial for Super Bowl 2021

Even though Matthew McConaughey traveled through the galaxy in search of a way to save humanity inÂ Interstellar, back here on Earth, he's simply in search of new Doritos.

The 51-year-old actor stars in a commercial for the chip brand that aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday. In the ad, McConaughey is feeling "flat," quite literally -- the actor has suddenly turned 2D and is having a hard time adjusting to a three-dimensional world.

Flat McConaughey's day starts off with his dog barking at him, then he gets sucked up by a robot vacuum and made fun of while being interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel.

"Did you drive here, or did you travel by fax," Kimmel asks flat McConaughey.

But things begin looking up when McConaughey comes across a vending machine stocked with Doritos 3D Crunch.

The search for dimension is over. Doritos 3D are back and #FlatMatthew is.... ðŸ‘€ #SuperBowlLV pic.twitter.com/n9eQcc21ZV â€” Doritos (@Doritos) February 8, 2021

The "three-dimensional" chips were popular in the 1990sÂ but were discontinued in the early 2000s. The company is now bringing them back after a two-decade hiatus.

In the commercial, McConaughey makes his way inside the vending machine to feast on the snacks, only to turn back into his 3D self, getting a little stuck.

Doritos is one of many snack brands that have released 2021 Super Bowl commercials with star-studded casts, like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off at Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa. The game is airing on CBS.