Calif. Home Surrounded by Mountains of Trash Sparks Complaints and Concerns from Neighbors

A California home surrounded by piles of trash has become the subject of several complaints from its neighbors.

Residents in the Fairfax neighborhood of Los Angeles are concerned over a property with mounds of trash bags surrounding the outside of its home, according to ABC affiliate KABC and NBC affiliate KNBC.

Aerial footage of the property shared by both outlets showed what appears to be hundreds of plastic bags containing garbage piled up several feet high across the front and back patio of the home.

And "the situation is worsening," Marlon Azurda told KNBC, while another local resident told KABC, "It's been accumulating slowly." They added, "My take on it is it's kind of disgusting compared to everything else in the area."



According to residents in the area, the trash has been an issue for years. In 2016, the owners of the property were fined for their accumulation of trash, the Department of Building and Safety said, per KNBC.

"The outside of the property needs to be cleaned, for sure,” another neighbor told KABC.

Concerns over possible fire hazards as well as rodent and insect infestations caused by the trash piles are also striking fear among the neighbors, KNBC reported.

Additionally, residents are worried how the property will affect potential buyers in the area, with Quincy Anderson telling the outlet, “The homes here are worth a lot of money [for these people] to convert it into a dumping ground.”

On Monday, council member Katy Yaroslavsky's office was contacted over the issue and issued a statement to KABC about the residents' growing concern over the issue.

"I am aware of the situation at the home near Martel and Melrose Ave, and have directed my team to work with the appropriate City and County Departments to resolve the issue with urgency," she said, adding, "Private property owners have a responsibility to maintain public health standards, and we will make sure those laws are upheld.”



