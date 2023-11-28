Calendar for Nov. 28, 2023

Nov. 28—"A Christmas Carol"

NAMI Moultrie is sponsoring a performance of "A Christmas Carol: The Musical" Dec. 4 at the Arts Center of Moultrie, 410 Seventh Ave. S.W..

Refreshments will be held in the ballroom 5-6 p.m. and the theater performance 6-7:30 p.m.

Guests should enter through the side doors under the covered canopy; this is the only handicap accessible entrance. Other than those who need the handicap access, guests will leave through the auditorium doors at the front of the building.