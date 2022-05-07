Caity Lotz Announces Engagement to Actor Kyle Schmid: 'Never Been More Sure'

Arrowverse Star Caity Lotz Announces Engagement to Actor Beau Kyle Scmid: 'Never Been More Sure'. https://www.instagram.com/iamkyleschmid/

Kyle schmid/ Instagram

Caity Lotz has found her happily ever after!

The actress — who has appeared on various superhero shows across The CW's Arrowverse — announced that she and Kyle Schmid are set to wed.

Lotz, 35, shared a carousel of photographs from the moment Schmid, 37, proposed to her on Instagram on Friday, writing, "I've never been more sure of anything in my life. 💕."

Big Sky actor Schmid posted the same snapshots on his respective account, where he shared a sentimental caption alongside his post.

"The sun rises and sets with you. The moon and the stars have never shone so brightly," he wrote. "You are the love of my life."

Lotz's engagement comes shortly after The CW announced the cancelation of Legends of Tomorrow after seven seasons.

The White Canary actress first appeared in Arrow's second season. She later appeared on Legends of Tomorrow, even directing several episodes, and also reprised her comic role across episodes of The Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman.

Legends premiered in January 2016 and wrapped its seventh and final season on March 22.