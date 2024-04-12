Caitlyn Jenner trolled after O.J. Simpson death reaction: 'Didn't you kill someone too?'

O.J. Simpson, a football star at the center of controversy when he was accused and acquitted of his ex-wife's murder in 1995, died Thursday morning after battling cancer.

Now, Caitlyn Jenner is facing backlash after her reaction on X to Simpson's death brought renewed attention to a 2021 car crash involving Jenner left another person dead.

Here's what we know.

O.J. Simpson dies at 76 of prostate cancer

O.J. Simpson died Wednesday of prostate cancer at the age of 76, according to a post on social media attributed to the Simpson family.

A football star and an actor, Simpson came under heavy criticism when he was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in the mid-1990s.

Simpson was acquitted of two counts of murder during a televised trial that gripped America and divided the country largely along racial lines. But the jury in a civil trial found Simpson liable for the double murder, and he later served nine years in prison for his role in a botched armed robbery. He was granted parole in 2017.

Caitlyn Jenner put on blast for O.J. Simpson tweet

Celebrity and former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner responded to news of O.J. Simpson's death in a now-viral tweet.

Much of the public was shocked by Jenner's seemingly cold post, which has since garnered much discussion about the family's connection to Simpson.

But perhaps not in the way Jenner intended.

Caitlyn Jenner 'knew' O.J. Simpson did it, she said in a 2017 interview.

Within hours of Jenner publishing the post, several users became critical of her dig at Simpson − and many referenced a 2021 car crash involving Jenner, in which a woman was killed.

"Didn't you kill someone, too?" one user wrote.

"Rest in peace to Kim Howe," another posted, "the woman killed in a multi-car crash caused by Caitlyn Jenner."

Did Caitlyn Jenner kill someone?

In 2015, Jenner was driving an SUV, which was towing an ATV, on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. She rear-ended a Lexus, pushing it into oncoming traffic. Kim Howe, the driver of the Lexus, was then hit by a Hummer traveling in the opposite direction. Jenner proceeded forward and hit another vehicle, a Prius, whose driver suffered mild injuries. But Howe was killed on impact.

Fact-check: Was Caitlyn Jenner released by a district attorney after killing someone?

Jenner was apologetic for the event and called it a terrible accident. She settled with Howe’s family and Jessica Steindorff, the driver of the Prius, for an undisclosed amount, as well as the family in the Hummer for $800,000.

At the end of the investigation, the DA’s office did not proceed with charges due to a lack of evidence. In order to prove vehicular manslaughter, a person must have some level of ordinary negligence. In Jenner’s case, they came up empty. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recommended that she be charged, however it wasn’t their final decision.

Caitlyn Jenner's history with O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner knew O.J. Simpson through her ex-wife Kris Jenner. Before her marriage to Caitlyn, Kris had been married to the late Robert Kardashian, Sr. − a lawyer and friend of Simpson who later became a member of Simpson's defense team.

Caitlyn Jenner, along with several other members of the family, was reportedly friends with both Simpson and male murder victim Ron Goldman. The accusations against Simpson divided the family.

O.J. Simpson

One of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner's four children, Kim Kardashian, has previously spoken about the rift.

"I definitely took my dad's side," Kim Kardashian told Rolling Stone in a 2015 interview. "We just always thought my dad was the smartest person in the world, and he really believed in his friend." As far as what she believes now, she says, "It's weird. I just try not to think about it."

Caitlyn Jenner shared her reaction to the accusations against Simpson in her 2017 memoir "The Secrets of My Life." She claims Robert Kardashian Sr. believed Simpson was guilty of the murders.

