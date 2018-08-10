Caitlyn Jenner reunites with the Kardashians for Kylie's 21st birthday party

Caitlyn Jenner helped her daughter Kylie ring in her 21st birthday. Here, the two are pictured in 2015. (Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Glamour)

Has Caitlyn Jenner been welcomed back into the Kardashian family fold?

The Olympian athlete publicly fell out with ex-wife Kris Jenner and her children following the publication of her 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired last fall, Kim Kardashian blasted her former step-parent as a “liar” and “not a good person” in response to Jenner’s claims that the now late Robert Kardashian used the O.J. Simpson trial as a ploy to reunite with Kris.

But they appear to have mended fences — or at least called a truce — for the sake of Kylie Jenner. Caitlyn Jenner joined the Kardashians to celebrate her youngest daughter’s 21st birthday on Thursday night.

Fresh from promoting the birthday girl’s makeup line, the transgender rights advocate made a cameo appearance in Kim Kardashian’s Insta Stories footage from Kylie’s party. Jenner was seen wearing an embellished dress and standing near Kanye West as Kardashian filmed the crowd, commenting, “The whole gang, the whole family’s here.”

View photos Jenner resurfaced in her former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian’s party footage. (Photo: Kim Kardashian via InstaStories) More

It also looks like Jenner scored a spot in the Kardashian family mural that served as part of the party decor. The former sports star’s illustration appears to be sandwiched between Scott Disick (Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend) and the very man she’s accused of shading in her memoir: late Kardashian patriarch Robert Kardashian.

Was Jenner’s appearance a genuine peace offering or a public relations ploy? Fans will have to wait for a future episode of KUWTK to find out for sure.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:



