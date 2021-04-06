Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering running for governor of California

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
Almost three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, another Republican reality TV star may be eying a political campaign of their own.

Caitlyn Jenner has been "actively" exploring running for governor of California and has been talking with political consultants about potentially doing so, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing three sources.

Jenner, the former athlete and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, is reportedly being assisted by longtime Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren, who helped organize the Jan. 6 rally Trump spoke at before the Capitol riot. Jenner is a Republican who voted for Trump in 2016, although in a 2018, she criticized him and said she was wrong to think he would help transgender people as president.

"The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president," Jenner wrote at the time. "The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community. He has ignored our humanity. He has insulted our dignity."

Jenner previously considered running for Senate in California, saying in 2017 she was weighing whether she might accomplish more by "working the perimeter of the political scene" or "from the inside," per USA Today. But Jenner's manager in February shot down speculation she could run for governor, saying she has "never considered" it.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is set to face a recall election, and several Republicans have already announced plans to challenge him. Former California Gov. Gray Davis (D), Axios noted, previously faced a recall in 2003, and Arnold Schwarzenegger ultimately replaced him. "Not quite Schwarzenegger level," Politico's Alex Thompson wrote of Jenner's potential bid, "but would be something."

    Former reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is talking with political consultants as she actively explores a run for governor of California, three sources with direct knowledge of her deliberations tell Axios.Why it matters: Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is facing a recall election. A challenge from Jenner, a high-profile Republican and previous Trump supporter, would draw heightened attention to the race to lead the nation's most populous state.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Jenner is being assisted in her consideration by Caroline Wren, a longtime GOP fundraiser. Wren initially met Jenner through her work with the American Unity Fund, a GOP nonprofit focused on LGBT issues.Wren previously worked at Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee for President Trump's 2020 campaign, and also helped organize the rally he addressed immediately before the U.S. Capitol assault on Jan. 6.A spokesman for Jenner declined to comment. Wren also declined to comment.Jenner burst onto the national stage when she won the 1976 Olympic decathlon. She transitioned to a woman in 2015 and adopted her new name.She had returned to the public spotlight several years earlier in the reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” which chronicled the life of the blended family into which she married in 1991.Republicans have launched a recall campaign against Newsom, angry about his immigration and tax policies. The effort gained momentum amid added criticism of the governor's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.In 2003, California Gov. Gray Davis, a Democrat, faced a similar effort.He was recalled and replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger, a former bodybuilder and star of the "Terminator" movie series.Editor's note: Updates with additional background on Caroline Wren's connection to Caitlyn Jenner.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

