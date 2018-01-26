Caitlyn Jenner to Pay $800,000 in 2015 Fatal Car Crash Settlement

Caitlyn Jenner will pay an $800,000 settlement to multiple members of the family involved in her February 2015 car accident on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Jenner, 68, will pay $100,000 to both music industry vet Peter Wolf-Millesi and his wife Lea Wolf-Millesi — they sued Jenner in late 2015 for injuries they allegedly suffered after Kim Howe’s Lexus struck their vehicle — according to documents obtained by The Blast. They blamed Jenner for “serious injuries to their bodies” and “great physical and mental pain and suffering” stemming from the crash.

Lea’s mother, Elga Maurer — who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash — will receive $500,00, according to the documents. The couple’s children, Nino and Gaetano Wolf-Millesi, will also receive $50,000 each.

According to the documents, the former gold medal-winning Olympian will cover attorney’s fees totaling $250,000.

Officials determined that Howe, 70, died in the multi-vehicle crash after her car was pushed into oncoming traffic on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Howe had hit her brakes after a Prius in front of her stopped for unknown reasons. Jenner rear-ended her, causing her to swerve into oncoming traffic, where she struck the Wolf-Millesis’ car head-on.

Officials previously cleared Jenner of wrongdoing in the accident after months of exhaustive investigation. Police determined that Jenner was driving below the speed limit and “minimally slower” than Howe was.

In September 2015, the Los Angeles district attorney decided that there was not enough evidence to charge the reality star with manslaughter or a misdemeanor and that the office “cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt” that her “conduct was unreasonable,” according to court papers obtained by PEOPLE.

“We believed from the start that a thorough and objective investigation would clear Caitlyn of any criminal wrongdoing,” Jenner’s attorney Blair Berk said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are heartened the District Attorney has agreed that even a misdemeanor charge would be inappropriate. A traffic accident, however devastating and heartbreaking when a life is lost, is not necessarily a criminal matter.”