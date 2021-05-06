  • Oops!
Caitlyn Jenner opens up to Hannity about immigration policy: 'I am all for the wall'

Stephen Proctor
2 min read
Less than two weeks after announcing plans to run for governor of California in the upcoming recall election, Caitlyn Jenner appeared on Hannity, where she showed support for former President Donald Trump’s border wall, deporting undocumented immigrants and the much-maligned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Asked if she would continue building the border wall, Jenner replied, “I am all for the wall. I would secure the wall. We can’t have a state, we can’t have a country without a secure wall.” She later added, “What do we do with the people that are here? We are a compassionate country, OK? We are a compassionate state. Some help — I mean, some people, we’re going to send back, OK? No question about that.”

If Jenner were to be elected, deportations may have become more difficult as San Diego County passed a law on Tuesday that implements a free legal defense program for undocumented immigrants.

Sean Hannity repeatedly asked about California’s sanctuary law before getting a straight answer, but Jenner eventually stated she was against the concept. California’s “Sanctuary State” bill was passed in late 2017, and has withstood multiple challenges on the federal level, including last year when the Supreme Court declined to even hear a challenge from the Trump administration.

Asked if she’d eliminate the sanctuary status of the state, Jenner responded, “I would do my absolute best to do that. It's not going to be easy. But I would do my absolute best. I am for securing this state. I am pro-law enforcement. I am pro-border protection, OK? ICE, pro-ICE We need these people, and they do a wonderful job.”

Despite saying she’d deport undocumented immigrants, Jenner admitted that she would do all she could to help a longtime acquaintance who is in the country illegally. Jenner claims the man has been trying to gain legal status for 17 years, and called for modernizing the immigration system.

“He is the nicest, greatest guy. He would make — I mean, I would do everything for him to stay here,” Jenner said. “So you have to deal with — we have to modernize. We have not modernized the system in the United States to make it possible [for] people to immigrate into this country. Such a ridiculous process.”

Hannity airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

