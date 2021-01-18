Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Her 'Close' Relationship with Daughter Kylie: She's an 'Open Book'

Caitlyn Jenner's kids all are grown up, and she's maintained individual relationships with each of them.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, the former Olympian joked that her favorite child "depends on the day."

"I had six biological, four step. It's a lot of children. [And] 18 grandchildren," she said. "It's kind of just which one's on my good side!"

Caitlyn, 71, shares sons Brandon Jenner, 39, and Brody Jenner, 37, with ex-wife Linda Thompson; daughter Cassandra Marino, 40, and son Burt Jenner, 42, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; and daughters Kendall Jenner, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 23, with ex-wife Kris Jenner. She also helped raise Kris' kids with the late Robert Kardashian Sr.: Kourtney, 41, Kim, 41, Khloé, 36, and Rob, 33.

Asked who she sees herself in the most, Caitlyn said she and Kendall "have a lot in common."

"She's very athletic," she said of the supermodel. "We kind of both had the same attitude towards life. I get along very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time."

"Kendall's off kind of doing her thing, and Kylie, like, I had dinner last night at Kylie's house," Caitlyn continued. "We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks. I go over there and she always has these great meals — prepared, she doesn't do them. ... But they're so good! It's better than a restaurant."

Caitlyn said her close friend Sophia Hutchins often joins them, and that "Kylie and Sophia get along very well."

"So [it's] Sophia, Kylie and myself, just three of us, nobody around … just in the house — she has some beautiful homes," she said. "[We] just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we're a lot closer. Kendall's not that — she's always very kind of a little bit more secretive. We're still very close, but it's kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie's more of an open book."

She added of her youngest child, "Kylie is just the exception to the rule. I mean, she's just — all the stars came together."

But with "all my kids, I'm just very blessed," Caitlyn said. "All my kids are great and they've all grown up to have their own lives. Now, sometimes, it gets a little tough when you're sitting at the house, Friday night, and Sophia's gone or whatever."

"And you're sitting there going, 'Wait a second. I've got 10 kids. I've got 18 grandchildren. I'm sitting here all by myself!'" she continued. "Nobody's called, and you're looking at your phone, and shouldn't somebody be calling me, you know? What, they all have their own lives? Yeah. Well, every parent deals with that. It's nothing new."

Caitlyn publicly came out as transgender in 2015, two years after she and Kris, 65, announced their separation.

Speaking to PEOPLE last year, the star and her two youngest daughters said the experience only brought them closer together.

"When my dad came out as transgender, our relationship grew," Kendall said. "She could finally be honest with me. We could talk about deep emotions she was feeling through that time. Growing up my dad was not usually one to talk about her feelings, so that was a big step for us."

Added Kylie, "My dad has always been an inspiration to me, from winning the gold medal at the Olympics to getting her pilot's license. However, watching her live out her true self has been the most inspiring of them all. She's our hero."