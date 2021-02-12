Caitlyn Jenner Isn't Running to Be California's Governor

MediaPunch/Shutterstock Caitlyn Jenner

No, Caitlyn Jenner isn't running to become the next governor of California.

The reality TV star says she is not mulling over a gubernatorial run despite some chatter about her political future.

"Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children," Jenner's manager Sophia Hutchins told PEOPLE in a statement.

Politico first reported that Jenner, 71, was knocking down the political rumors, which come as critics of Gov. Gavin Newsom are mobilizing to try to force a recall election to oust him.

The Republican-led effort to recall Newsom, 53, has gained momentum in recent weeks even as it faces both logistic and political challenges. (For example, a January Public Policy Institute of California report showed the governor had 52 percent approval from likely voters.)

The Los Angeles Times reports at least $2.5 million has been raised by Republican groups seeking a recall vote and, ultimately, Newsom's removal should he lose the election.

Much of that money has been raised by pro-Donald Trump fundraisers and has been partly inspired by negative reactions to Newsom's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Times.

A previous Times story detailed the dissatisfaction, in some quarters, over his handling of the pandemic and the way he communicated his decisions.

According to the PPIC report on Newsom's approval ratings, views on his handling of pandemic-related shutdowns are largely split along Democratic and Republican party lines.

Jenner initially supported Trump's bid for the White House before openly criticizing his administration's LGBTQ policy midway through Trump's term, calling his widely criticized approach to such equal rights issues a "a disaster."

The transgender rights activist has previously mused about running for political office, according to Reuters.

Jenner, a Republican, said in 2017 she had been considering a run against California Sen. Dianne Feinstein before ultimately deciding not to enter the race.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which made Jenner's family a household name, is set to air its 20th and final season beginning in March.

"In a lot of ways, it's really sad that it's over with. It was such a great vehicle for my kids," Jenner said in September. "The good news is, because of this show and because of their willingness to work, not only on the show but as entrepreneurs, certainly everybody is going to be fine from this point on."