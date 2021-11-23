Caitlyn Jenner talks Ellen DeGeneres feud, wanting Kris to ban Kardashians from talk show

Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about her years-long feud with Ellen DeGeneres. According to the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, DeGeneres has "never" tried to contact her since that infamous 2015 talk show appearance.

On Big Brother VIP, Caitlyn recalled how she went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show months after coming out as transgender. DeGeneres began with "normal questions" before asking about her stance on same-sex marriage. Caitlyn, a conservative Republican, had previously said she was against it.

Caitlyn Jenner talks about feud with Ellen DeGeneres on Big Brother VIP. (Photo: Getty Images)

"So I try to do my best and I thought I did OK. But looking back on it, I could've handled a couple of things a little bit differently. Because I didn't think [Ellen] would respond the way she did," Caitlyn recalls. "And then she goes to me, 'Well it sounds like you're really not for it.' And I said, 'No, I just said I'm for gay marriage.' The next week, she goes on Howard Stern's show... and says I was against gay marriage and absolutely burnt my ass. And so, in the media, I got really tough on her."

The Olympic champion said she debated calling ex-wife Kris Jenner and asking the momager to ban any KarJenners from appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"But I didn't. I thought, 'I don't want to get involved in that,'" she admitted.

During the 2015 interview, Caitlyn called herself "a traditionalist" while talking about same-sex marriage.

"I'm older than most people in the audience. I kind of like tradition, and it's always been a man and a woman, and I'm thinking 'I don't quite get it,'" she said six years ago. However, she noted her stance changed over time to that of, "I don't ever want to stand in front of anybody's happiness.'"

DeGeneres then told Stern that Caitlyn "still has a judgment about gay marriage."

"I don't really know her," she said at the time, "and I'm trying to understand it because I don't fully understand it either but I also want everybody to be happy. I want her to be happy, which is what I want for her, for me."

Caitlyn wrote about the moment in her tell-all book The Secrets of My Life, claiming DeGeneres "alienated" her from the LGBTQ community. It was rumored, but unconfirmed, that DeGeneres then banned Caitlyn from appearing on the daytime show. The Kardashians and Jenners are frequent guests.