Caitlyn Jenner attends her first bridal shower amid drama with Kim Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner is still experiencing firsts as a woman.

The I Am Cait star, who began transitioning three years ago, shared on social media that she attended her very first bridal shower ever on Saturday. It was held in honor of her son Brody’s fiancée, Kaitlynn Carter, and took place at a restaurant in Santa Anita Park racetrack.





Caitlyn, who said that bridal showers are more her speed than bachelor parties ever were, posed with the soon-to-be bride in front of a massive flower wall, an apparent requirement for all Kar-Jenner festivities. The transgender activist wore a form-fitting blue pantsuit and white tank. Her nose seems to be healing after recently having skin cancer removed. (It was also Trans Day of Visibility, so she marked that as well.)

Caitlyn, 68, has six children total, including the most famous ones, Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Brody, 34, is from Bruce Jenner’s marriage to actress Linda Thompson. When The Hills‘ Brody became engaged to Kaitlynn, who runs the fashion website Foray (and is sexually adventurous), in 2016, much was made over the fact that the bride-to-be’s name would soon sound the same as her father-in-law’s. Nevertheless, she still appears to be changing her name.





Caitlyn’s weekend fun comes amid new drama with her former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian. On Friday, Kim posted a photo of Caitlyn — before she transitioned from Bruce — with Kris Jenner. Bruce is seen sitting on the side of a bathtub wearing a silk robe and sipping some bubbly as his third wife blows bubbles at him.





The caption gave little insight into why she posted the old photo, but it’s being considered a dis because Kim and Caitlyn haven’t spoken for well over a year. In November, Caitlyn was talking about her post-transition life and noted, “It’s been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side. To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim, I haven’t talked to in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.” (FTR, Caitlyn does seem to stay in touch with both Kylie and Kendall. However, we have yet to see her with new granddaughter Stormi.)

Kim took issue with Caitlyn’s recent book, Secrets of My Life, which said Kris knew that Bruce wanted to transition — and had previously tried to. It also said that Kim’s dad, Robert Kardashian, “knew O.J. Simpson was guilty, but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex,” Kris. On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim called Caitlyn a “liar” and “not a good person.”

Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship with the rest of the Kardashians, with whom she was pictured here in 2016, has been … komplicated. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Needless to say, Caitlyn wasn’t a part of the very elaborate Kardashian-Jenner Easter festivities — and they were elaborate. There were farm animals there for kids to play with and Easter eggs filled with money for the event, which was attended by Kim, Kourtney, Kris, and Kylie Jenner, who was accompanied by Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott.

