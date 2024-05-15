How Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Celebrated WNBA Debut

Originally appeared on E! Online

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffrey's relationship continues to be a slam dunk.

For the athlete's WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever May 14, her boyfriend celebrated by resharing a video of Caitlin walking into the arena for the first time.

In the footage, Caitlin—who was the WNBA draft's first pick and holds the NCAA record for overall top scorer in Division I basketball—can be seen wearing an all-black ensemble and holding a blue purse as she smiles for the camera.

And while there was a lot of anticipation for her big moment, the athlete herself was simply ready to ball.

"I'm just ready for the game," Caitlin said in a video shared by the Indiana Fever ahead of the game. "No matter how it goes—good, bad, whatever it is. This is a first for me. It's a great learning opportunity. You only get your first WNBA game one time, so you better make the most of it and stack in every single second, because I'm never going to get this opportunity again."

Despite the career milestone, the 22-year-old's WNBA debut wasn't a total win, as the Fever lost to the Connecticut Sun 92-71.

Partners of Sport Stars Celebrate Their Athlete

More from E! Online

And while she did manage to score 20 points, the former University of Iowa star had 10 turnovers during the game—the most ever in a WNBA debut. (For those who curious, a turnover is when a team loses possession of the ball to the opposing team before a player takes a shot at the basket.)

Instagram / Caitlin Clark

Meanwhile, Connor—an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers—also faced challenges on the court, as his team lost to the New York Knicks 121-91.

But these are the ups and downs expected for the basketball couple who attended the University of Iowa together and first started dating in April 2023, before going public with their relationship in August.

The duo recently celebrated their one-year-anniversary and couldn't help but gush about how much they love each other.

"One year of the best mems w my fav person," Caitlin wrote on Instagram April 24. "You make everyday better and I can't wait for many more adventures together… love you."

Connor was equally effusive, writing, "One year w the best. Doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can't wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person. love you."

Want to know more about Caitlin and Connor's love story? Keep reading.

Instagram Official

WNBA's Caitlin Clark went public with Connor McCaffery, a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers and fellow University of Iowa alum, in August 2023. She captioned a photo of the pair snuggling on a boat, "Best end to summer."





Feeling 22

Connor penned a sweet tribute in honor of Caitlin's golden birthday on Jan. 22, 2024. "Wish I was there to celebrate with you - you deserve the best day," he captioned photos of the duo on Instagram. "With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you."





Biggest Fan

Teasing Connor for "acting" like a Taylor Swift fan, Caitlin replied in the comments section of his birthday tribute, "I will let this slide hehe."





On the Sidelines

Connor was in the stands during Caitlin's record-breaking game against the Michigan Wolverines in February 2024.





Keeping Score

After Caitlin became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history, Conor wrote on his Instagram Story that he was "so proud.” Referencing the basketballer's jersey number, he added, "Love you 22."





Cheer Squad

Connor also had nothing but love for Caitlin after her game against the LSU Tigers in April 2024, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), "She was special tonight."



For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App