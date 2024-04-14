Caitlin Clark Takes Down Michael Che Over His Women's Sports Digs On 'Weekend Update'

Former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Caitlin Clark crashed “Weekend Update” to slam co-anchor Michael Che over his jokes about women’s sports this weekend.

The expected No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft made a surprise appearance on the “SNL” news segment after a historic senior season where she became the all-time scoring leader in NCAA Division I basketball history.

Che joked that Clark would have her jersey retired in Iowa and “replaced with an apron” before she criticized his “little apron joke.”

“You make a lot of jokes about women’s sports, don’t you Michael?” she asked.

“I wouldn’t say a lot but, you know, not on the regular,” Che replied.

“Yeah, no, it’s definitely a lot,” added co-anchor Colin Jost before tossing to a supercut of Che’s digs aimed at women’s sports.

Clark thanked Jost for providing the “receipts” before asking Che to read jokes she wrote for him on “Weekend Update.”

“This year, Caitlin Clark broke the record for 3-pointers in a single season and I have three pointers for Michael Che. One, be. Two, funnier. Three, dumbass,” read Che before the “SNL” audience erupted in applause.

Che went on to wish Clark good luck in the WNBA before she paid tribute to women’s basketball players who made their marks throughout the history of the sport.

“Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley and my basketball hero, Maya Moore,” Clark said.

“These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation and Michael, since you’re such a big fan, I brought you a souvenir: it’s an apron signed by me.”

Watch Clark’s “SNL” appearance and more “Weekend Update” clips below.

