Caitlin Clark Makes Fashion History in Prada at the 2024 WNBA Draft
Caitlin Clark made history again, fashion history that is, on Monday night at the WNBA draft in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Iowa Hawkeye basketball star — who is widely projected to be the No. 1 draft pick and will likely head to the Indiana Fever for her rookie year — stepped out in Prada for her big night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. In a red carpet interview with fellow hoops star Aliyah Boston, Clark said she is the first hoops player, male or female, to wear the Prada on draft night.
Clark paired black patent pointy toe pumps — a glam departure from her usual Nike kicks — with an oversized white Prada jacket, sparkling silver crop top and miniskirt. She accessorized with sunglasses and a Prada bag.
Clark closed out her record-breaking NCAA career on April 7 with a whopping 3,951 points scored.
During March Madness 2024, she broke the NCAA Division 1 all-time leading scoring record among men and women when she hit 3,686 collegiate career points during the March 3 game versus the Ohio State Buckeyes. She holds handfuls of other NCAA basketball records too.
Amid record ratings for the NCAA Women’s Tournament this month, luxury brands clearly are seeing big potential in young female athletes.
This month, LSU star Angel Reese declared her intentions to enter the WNBA draft in a high-fashion shoot in Vogue, where she wore footwear brands from Christian Louboutin to Reebok (her sponsor).
