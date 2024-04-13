Caitlin Clark gets personalized AFC Richmond jersey from 'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis

Caitlin Clark is used to receiving honors, but she got a legendary jersey from one of the most well-known coaches in the world: Ted Lasso.

Clark has racked up several awards in her illustrious college career, including taking home the John R. Wooden Award as the most outstanding women's college basketball player, her second consecutive season winning the honor. The award ceremony took place Friday at the Los Angeles Athletic Club, where Purdue's Zach Edey was awarded the men's trophy.

But not only did Clark receive the Wooden Award, she also was given her own personal AFC Richmond jersey from the hit show "Ted Lasso," and it was delivered by none other than the actor who portrays the coach, Jason Sudeikis.

Sudeikis has been one of the high-profile fans of Clark. He has been in attendance for several Iowa games during Clark's time with the Hawkeyes and has been seen posing for photos with the NCAA all-time leading scorer. He was shown on the ESPN broadcast several times as he followed Iowa during its run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, which resulted in Iowa losing in the national championship game to South Carolina.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark gets personalized 'Ted Lasso' jersey from Jason Sudeikis