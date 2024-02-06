Cabaret: Model Cara Delevingne to make West End debut in Cabaret musical

Cara Delevingne will make her stage debut as she joins the cast of West End musical Cabaret.

The actress and model, 31, will play the role of Sally Bowles in the show from 11 March.

She will appear alongside Olivier award-winning actor Luke Treadaway who stars as the Emcee.

On Monday Delevingne said: "There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role".

"I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production," she added.

Cabaret sees the capital's Playhouse Theatre transformed into the debauched Kit Kat Club of Weimar Berlin.

Her co-star Treadway said: "I can't wait to become a member of the Kit Kat Club and join this extraordinary production.

"It's a huge thrill to be asked to take this on and I'm very excited to get started."

They will take over the roles from popstars Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor - better known as Self Esteem - who have been performing since September 2023. Previous celebrities to have starred in the award-winning musical include Eddie Redmayne who played the Emcee in 2021.

Delevingne has appeared in a number of films and TV shows, but this will be her first theatre performance.

She previously starred in the 2012 film adaptation of Anna Karenina, Suicide Squad and Only Murders in the Building.

The two actors will perform in Cabaret until June

Treadaway is best known for his role as Christopher in the National Theatre's production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, which he won an Olivier award for.

Cabaret has been running in the West End since December 2021, and in 2022 won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival.

Set in 1929/1930 Berlin during the twilight of the jazz age, and with the Nazis in the ascendancy, Cabaret centres around the hedonistic nightlife at the Kit Kat Klub, and specifically US writer Clifford Bradshaw's relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

The original 1966 Broadway production, based on an earlier play inspired by Christopher Isherwood's novel Goodbye to Berlin, was a box office smash. It was brought to a wider audience in Bob Fosse's 1972 film, starring Liza Minnellii and an Oscar-winning Joel Grey.