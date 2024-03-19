CAA Undergoes Layoffs In Talent & Other Departments

EXCLUSIVE: There have been more layoffs at CAA today. According to sources, less than 20 people were impacted and all have already been notified. They are said to be across a handful of departments in content areas that have been the hardest hit by the ongoing Hollywood contraction. A rep for CAA, which employees about 3,400 people, declined comment.

Those believed to be affected by the cuts include two veteran ICM Partners talent agents who had transitioned to CAA following the June 2022 acquisition, Carter Cohn, who was a founding partner in ICM’s 2012 management buyout, and Chris Horsman, who had spent more than 11 years at ICM. Also said to be impacted is Ross Weiner, formerly of ICM and Paradigm, who started off as a theater lit agent and has represented stage clients.

Today’s layoffs follow a major round of staff reductions last August — amid the double WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike — when about 60 CAA staffers were impacted in departments such as TV Lit, music and IT. They also come after Francois-Henri Pinault’s Artémis completed a majority stake acquisition in CAA last October.

