C. Milton Wright and Edgewood football postponed at halftime with Mustangs leading 17-12; game rescheduled for Oct. 9

Sep. 8—A crosstown battle between C. Milton Wright and Edgewood football was postponed at halftime because of an impending lightning storm Friday night.

The host Mustangs led, 17-12, when the action was called. The game will be resumed at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 according to C. Milton Wright athletic director Kaitlyn Larrimore.

In order for a game to be declared final, they must reach two minutes into the fourth quarter.

To say it has been a challenging week for both programs coming into a riveting matchup might be underselling it.

A heat advisory in Harford County on Tuesday and Wednesday disrupted normal practice schedules. Edgewood coach Keith Rawlings and C. Milton Wright coach Larry Ashman bulked up their film study as a result but were unable to find much time on the field.

"It was a rough week as far as practice goes," Ashman said. "We had a long film session Tuesday, and Wednesday we came out late night to avoid the heat. That was really the only time we were out on the field. We got out yesterday for pregame and now this happens."

Both coaches were rightfully frustrated about having to postpone considering the competitiveness of the first half. Ashman pointed out the last time these teams squared off, the Rams stomped them, 36-0, so he was seeking some revenge.

When Edgewood started hot, C. Milton Wright didn't waver.

The Mustangs charged the field armed with an American flag in line with the student section's USA theme. But when Edgewood senior quarterback Caesar Travers found Mekhi Georges on a post route for an 88-yard touchdown on the game's second play from scrimmage, it was the Rams who appeared set to empty the boats and storm the beaches.

C. Milton Wright responded with 17 straight points by way of rushing touchdowns from quarterback Kyle Ashman and Quantae Salters. Braxton Marchand chipped in a field goal.

"We have a next play mentality," Ashman said. "Someone scores big over the top, that was our big fear, but we go to the next play. We forgot it. We got back on the field and marched down and scored."

Edgewood was able to respond with another score in the waning seconds of the first half; Travers scrambled into the end zone and closed the gap.

"That was a big drive for us because it gave us momentum," Rawlings said. "I wish we could play them right now because they're tired. We knew that they have a bunch of two-way players. We just want to keep playing them right now."

Both sides will have to wait before a victor can be named.