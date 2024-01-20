BVSD school board

Jan. 19—St. Vrain Valley Innovation Center biosciences teacher Jayme Sneider recently received a Fulbright U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Sneider will be part of a group of 20 Americans who travel to 14 countries worldwide this year to collaborate on projects in schools, teacher training colleges, government ministries or educational NGOs. Sneider plans to focus on science, technology, engineering arts and math-focused learning project at a high school in Vietnam during the summer.

"My goal is to bring back global collaboration opportunities for St. Vrain students and expand partnership opportunities," Sneider wrote in a news release. "With technology, we are not bound to our own school culture. Now we can speak and learn from one another halfway across the globe."