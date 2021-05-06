You Can Buy Six Strands of Kurt Cobain’s Hair at a Music Auction If You’re Into That Sort of Thing

Josh Chesler
·2 min read
If you’re a rich person who’s been wondering when you’d finally be able to show off your wealth by purchasing locks of Kurt Cobain’s hair, well, you’re a creep. That said, apparently, you’re a lucky creep. As of today, six locks of the Nirvana legend’s hair will be available as (hopefully) the weirdest lot in Iconic Auctions’ “The Amazing Music Auction (Vol. I).” The auction begins tonight (May 6) at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET and concludes on May 15.

Now look, there are plenty of other perfectly reasonable items for people to blow too much money on, including all sorts of signed stuff from the Beatles, Bob Dylan, and other rockers and rappers mainstream enough to end up on an auction site. Hell, there are even some less crazy Nirvana options, like one of Cobain’s personal amps and a Stratocaster signed by all three of them.

As for the story of the hair itself, it’s apparently the remnants of a haircut in Birmingham, England back in October 1989. It was cut by Cobain’s friend Tessa Osbourne during the Bleach tour, passed to Seattle artist Nicole DePolo, and comes with all sorts of photos and such for authentication purposes. I guess if you’re going to spend a small fortune on some hair, it’s good to know you’re at least getting the real deal.

Perhaps the most startling thing about this entire story is that it’s not even the first time Cobain’s hair was set to be sold at auction, but the auction house didn’t actually go through with it last time. That means there’s a good chance that whatever creepy fan/scientist/witch/warlock wins this auction has been waiting for six years since their last opportunity fell through.

Capitalism, man.

