Butler from Bravo's “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” Files Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault

A man who once worked at Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts is now suing Bravo and its affiliates for claims of alleged sexual abuse during filming of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

On Friday, Marco Vega’s attorneys at the Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC filed a lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court against Bravo and affiliates, including Warner Brothers Entertainment, NBCUniversal Media, and Peacock TV LLC.

According to Vega’s lawsuit, he was hired as a butler for the second season of the Real Housewives spinoff, which took place in the Berkshires in 2021.

The plaintiff alleges that during the taping for the show, he was “sexually harassed and abused” by Brandi Glanville, although he is not suing the reality star, 51.

“Defendants had overwhelming prior notice of Ms. GLANVILLE’s prior deviant sexual proclivities and sexually harassing conduct,” reads the complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

Attorneys also alleged that her “sexually aggressive and offensive conduct” was “allowed, condoned and even encouraged.”

PEOPLE was unable to immediately reach Bravo or reps for Glanville for comment.

Vega’s lawsuit added that in the “Lasagna Making” episode of RHUGT, Glanville allegedly “consumed alcohol, became intoxicated, and more brash, going so far as to grope” him.

After refusing several alcoholic shots from Glanville, she allegedly ordered him to “‘deliver c--k’ to the other Housewives, revealing bottles of wine shaped like penises that she had under her bed.”

On another occasion during filming, Vega recalled Jill Zarin to be seemingly taken aback by the excessive amounts of Bourbon being consumed.

“I mean Bourbon’s a heavy-duty alcohol. Something to be sipped and not guzzled. I’m a little afraid about what’s to come,” the television personality said, according to the lawsuit.

It was on that evening that Vega alleges Phaedra Parks “slapped” him “on his buttocks.” He also claimed Glanville “ripped” the “shirt off of him exposing his bare chest and torso.”

Vega alleges he wasn't the only one harassed by Glanville.

The lawsuit claims that in Season 2, Ep. 17 of RHBH, Glanville sexually harassed “Adrienne Malouf by trying to make out with her without her consent.”

“GLANVILLE told Adrienne’s husband Paul, ‘I tried to make out with your wife, but I don’t think she wanted to.’ Malouf’s husband told GLANVILLE, “I wouldn’t want you kissing my wife.’”

Vega’s lawsuit states that he has suffered “severe emotional distress” as a direct result of what was allowed on set.

He is suing for punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, costs, and disbursements of action.



