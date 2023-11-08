Butcher, Homelander Go Darkly Comic In ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Teaser Art

Billy Butcher and Homelander look to be back to their diabolical selves, judging by the teaser art for the upcoming fourth season of The Boys that dropped on Wednesday.

Butcher, played by Karl Urban, is as ever contemplative, and Homelander, portrayed by Antony Starr, is back to appearing triumphant, arms confidently thrust in the air in search of adoration and respect, in images for the upcoming set of episodes after the series’ third season finale left off with surprise cameos, character deaths and shifting alliances.

The Boys follows a group of celebrity superheroes who abuse their powers for their own selfish gains and a renegade group of outlaws who are trying to bring them down. The series will return in 2024 and stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Boys is based on the popular comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The superhero series has also become a franchise for Prime Video.

An animated anthology titled The Boys Presents: Diabolical streamed earlier this year, and a spinoff set at America’s only college for young-adult superheroes is also in the works.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers.

The Boys is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

