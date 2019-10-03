Busy Philipps Reveals She Considered Divorcing Husband Over Uneven Parenting Responsibilities

Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein have “built a new house of cards” in their relationship “one that stands” but there was a point where their foundation still needed some work.

The actress, 40, and her screenwriter husband sat down for a chat with Fair Playauthor Eve Rodsky forHarper’s Bazaar, where Philipps posed with daughters Cricket Pearl, 6, and Birdie Leigh, 11, for an accompanying photo shoot.

In the interview, Philipps and Silverstein, 48, open up about how their 12-year marriage has evolved since they became parents including how divorce was once on the table when Philipps wasn’t happy with the division of labor concerning parenting duties.

“Marc was like, ‘I’ll do anything.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, then do everything. Because I have done it all, all by myself, and I’m done, dude,’ ” the Cougar Townalum says of how her husband reacted to her threatening to leave.

“I was fully out the door,” Philipps admits. “I wasn’t expecting anything from him, but what we ended up doing was creating our own system.”

