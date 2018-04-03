Busy Philipps' 'Emotional' Teddy Bear Saga Gets a Happy Ending: 'They Found Radar'

Radar has reentered the building!

The beloved teddy bear of Busy Philipps‘ 9½-year-old daughter Birdie Leigh has been found, the actress shared amid tears of joy on Instagram Stories Tuesday.

“I just landed in New York and I got a picture — they found the teddy bear in Hawaii. Yes!” says Philipps, 38, still aboard the plane and unable to hide a huge, emotional smile.

“They found Radar. Which is the bear we were most concerned about,” she adds, sharing a screen shot of the text that proves the beloved stuffed animal was indeed located successfully.

Philipps’ had quite the search party — hotel staff, laundry attendants and even friends who were still at the hotel — on the lookout for Radar and Flatbear, whom she noticed was missing when she started unpacking 4½-year-old daughter Cricket Pearl‘s suitcase.

“I can’t thank you guys enough for supporting me through the emotional bear journey,” she added in another Tuesday clip, filmed while the actress made her way through the airport. “I feel like so many people have similar stories and it did make me feel better — like less of a failure. So thank you.”

