Busy Philipps calls out Chris Pratt for Instagram post about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'He has possessions, and she's one of them'

Busy Philipps just called out Chris Pratt for his Instagram post about Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor faced controversy when he shared an Instagram post on Nov. 2 in which he praised Schwarzenegger and thanked her for giving him a "gorgeous healthy daughter." Some were quick to take issue with his phrasing, given his nine-year-old son with his ex-wife Anna Faris, Jack Pratt, has battled medical issues. However, on the Tuesday episode of her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, which she co-hosts Caissie St. Onge, Philipps criticized Pratt for what she believed was disingenuous language that objectified his wife.

Philipps, who said she was friends with Pratt "years ago" and even vacationed with Pratt and Faris when the actress was pregnant with Jack, called the post "f***ing weird."

Talking to her podcast listeners, Philipps said, "You're probably not the type of lady that will laugh enthusiastically if you're with a man and he starts to make very tired gender jokes about responsibilities and duties and even like, the f***ing tired bit that he's doing which is, 'She runs the show I occasionally open a bag of pickles,'" she explained. "That's how f***ing dumb what he said is. You are a Marvel superhero. You made $480 million last year. You work non-stop. You don't just open a f***ing jar of pickles."

Philipps went on to say that the post didn't sit right with her because it seemed like he was "acknowledging" the power that he held in their relationship by "patronizing" his wife.

"What she does in their household is probably a lot. She probably does a lot of the domestic labor. They have a kid and whatever. That is actually legitimately a lot of f***ing work. But by the way he's talking about himself, putting himself in it, in the center of it, it makes it seem like it's bulls***," she explained.

Referencing to a line in the post in which Pratt says Schwarzenegger is his "greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card," the Girls5Eva star said, "he has possessions, and she's one of them."

Philipps said that when she knew Pratt, he was "super nice and funny." She also recalled him being a "doomsday prepper" who "drank a lot."

“I knew him in the before times, I don't know him now," she said.

Pratt has acknowledged the backlash from his post. On Friday, he shared an Instagram Story in which he stated that the comments had made him "depressed." However, he said he turned to Christian music and outdoor exercise to get him through.

"I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist, and I got out of the woods and ran that I'd feel better, but I just didn't want to," Pratt said, "I did it anyways and, gosh, was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping."

Maria Shriver, Pratt's mother-in-law, also lent him support.

In a comment shared on Pratt's Instagram post over the weekend, Shriver wrote, "I love you Chris, keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise. Your kids love you, your family loves you and your wife loves you. What a beautiful life, I'm proud of you xo."