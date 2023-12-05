Businesses speak of impact of Turner Prize on town

Jacob Panons - BBC News, Eastbourne
·2 min read
Business owners in Eastbourne have spoken of the impact the Turner Prize has had on the East Sussex seaside town.

The contemporary exhibition of works by the four shortlisted artists opened at Towner Eastbourne gallery on 28 September and runs until 14 April.

The prize, named after landscape painter JMW Turner, is held in a venue other than the Tate Britain in alternate years.

The winner of the prestigious art prize is set to be announced at a ceremony in Eastbourne later.

Jesse Darling, Ghislaine Leung, Rory Pilgrim and Barbara Walker are all vying for the art award with the winner set to be announced at a ceremony at the Winter Garden.

The winner will receive £25,000 with £10,000 going to the other shortlisted artists.

In 2019, it was hosted in the Turner Contemporary, Margate, also named after the painter, whose work was inspired by the Thanet coast.

Eastbourne Alive - a cultural programme coinciding with the exhibition - and the Turner Prize are significant reasons for visiting toe town, the Towner gallery says.

Neil Kirby, owner of the Langham Hotel on Eastbourne seafront, said the exhibition has brought in new people.

"It is bringing in people who are shopping and going to restaurants.”

He added: “I think it is a good thing to have and I think the future is very good.”

Giovanna La Franca, cafe owner, smiles behind a drink
Cafe owner Giovanna La Franca says the prize will have a positive long-term impact on Eastbourne

Giovanna La Franca, who runs a cafe, said she can see the prize having a positive long-term impact on the town.

She said: “People can stay in the hotels and there are restaurants around and it can have a good impact on business.”

Lisa Newman, who also owns a cafe, says she believes the exhibition has increased footfall in the area.

