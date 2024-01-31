Business Class Passenger Sparks Debate After Removing Economy Bag From Overhead Bin

“My bags were where they were meant to be.. his weren't,” the passenger said of the pre-flight conflict

Getty Photo of man trying to fit luggage in overhead bin on airplane.

A business class plane passenger revealed he removed an economy passenger’s bag from the overhead bin in a post on Reddit.

He claims the bag was wrongfully placed in a space that is marked as reserved for business class luggage.

The economy passenger's bag ultimately had to be removed and gate checked.

The story has sparked debate among commenters as to who was really in the wrong.

A business class passenger is justifying why he removed someone else’s bag from an overhead bin — but not everyone thinks he is in the right.

In a post that is sparking debate on Reddit's "Am I the A--hole," user insurancemanoz recounted his controversial actions on a recent flight.

“Allow me to set the scene,” he writes in the r/AMITA subreddit. “I'm one of the last on the plane, sat in business class (full fare, paid ticket, not an upgrade). There is a walled partition between Business and Economy.”

He continues, “I open the overhead bin and there is a little bit of room if I shift things around to fit my bags (I'm carrying well within my weight/size limits) when someone pipes up for me to please be careful with their bag.”

The original poster (OP) then reveals he was shocked to find that the voice belonged to someone sitting in the second row of the economy cabin. Without a second thought, he pulled the economy passenger’s bag out of the bin and “placed it at his feet” so he could stow his own bags.

The OP notes that the overhead bin was specifically labeled "Business Class use only.”

After he removed the economy bag, he says the flight attendants apologized to him for the "inconvenience" and "said they should have been more watchful."

"The passenger (understandably) and one of the ground personnel tried to have a shot at me for taking his bag out — said I shouldn't have touched his bag," he continues, seemingly acknowledging the unsavory nature of his action.

The OP concludes: “My argument was I paid for the space according to my ticket. My bags were where they were meant to be... his weren't.”

Getty Man sitting in business class.

The interaction divided users reading the account as to whether or not the business class passenger was "the a--hole."



One user agreed with the OP's choice to remove the bag from the bin, noting that if he “paid for it, then has a right to it!” Another followed suit, writing, “Air travel has gotten worse and rules need to be obeyed. If I pay for business, my bags better fit.”

Meanwhile, others agreed that the economy passenger was technically in the wrong but the business class passenger should’ve handled the situation better.

“He could have just informed the FA and let her fix the issue, but instead he chose to be a massive a–hole and put the bag in front of the passengers feet,” one user chimed in. “I fly first class on a monthly basis and would have never handled the situation in that manner.”

Another added, “Something about the whole tone of this post suggests you kind of are one [an a–hole] in general... like omg did one of The Poors get too close to you there mate?”



