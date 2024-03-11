Burna Boy Partners With G-Star RAW For SS24 Campaign



Burna Boy is bringing his global reach to the world of fashion. The 32-year-old artist has partnered with G-Star RAW for their SS24 campaign.



“Our connection goes beyond fashion,” the Afro-fusion artist said of the collaboration. “It’s about pushing boundaries and embracing authenticity. So, why not ride the wave with G-Star? It’s a match made in denim heaven.”



G-Star RAW created two limited edition outfits sported by Burna. One features him wearing a long denim jacket and baggy jeans. The second is a sleeveless denim vest and another pair of baggy jeans. Purchase here.



“Just like Burna Boy, we push the boundaries,” G-Star wrote on their website. “Our priority? Exploring the endless possibilities of our fabric foundation; denim. And, teaming up with the most innovative artists in the world. Following our own path with every step. Combining all of this and merging music with fashion, we created two utility-inspired, exclusive fits for Burna Boy, made in premium Japanese denim.”



Burna Boy’s collaboration with G-Star RAW also included a sponsored video for his record “On Form” from his August 2023 LP I Told Them… The visual was directed by Dave Meyers, who has previously directed videos for Missy Elliott and Kendrick Lamar. The “On Form” video was shot in London and uses a Black and white aesthetic to align with previous G-Star RAW campaigns.



This collaboration comes after a major year for the Nigerian star. He was nominated for four Grammys at the show this past February: Best Global Music Album (I Told Them…), Best African Music Performance (“City Boys“), Best Global Music Performance (“Alone”), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Sittin’ On Top Of The World”). He performed “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” alongside 21 Savage and Brandy, whose record “Top Of The World” he sampled on the hit.

