Burna Boy becomes first Afrobeats star to take Grammys stage joined by Brandy, 21 Savage

Burna Boy made Grammy Awards history Sunday night.

In a medley performance featuring Brandy and 21 Savage, the Nigerian musician became the first Afrobeats artist to take the stage.

Burna Boy kicked off his performance of "On Form" in a red bejeweled coat and jeans. He then performed his 2023 single "City Boys" before dancers separated and unveiled an appearance from Brandy, sporting glasses, a black trenchcoat and red boots, for the 2023 single "Sittin' on Top of the World." The track samples Brandy's 1998 single "Top of the World."

Burna Boy (center) performs with Brandy (left) and 21 Savage (right) during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Featured artist 21 Savage rounds out the performance in an all-red leather outfit. The song spent three weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Burna Boy's performance followed the Grammys introduction of the best African music performance category, for which Burna Boy's "City Boys" was nominated. Burna Boy went up against artists including Ayra Starr, Davido and Musa Keys, and Asake & Olamide, but the honor eventually went to Tyla, for her single "Water."

Grammy Awards 2024 winners make history

Taylor Swift made history at the 66th annual Grammy Awards when she won album of the year for "Midnights," making her the first artist in the show's history to win the prize four times.

Swift, who also took home best pop vocal album, used her Grammy moment to reveal the title and release date for her upcoming album "The Tortured Poets Department" (out April 19).

Miley Cyrus scored her first pair of Grammys when she won best pop solo performance and record of the year for "Flowers." Meanwhile, Billie Eilish won song of the year for her "Barbie" soundtrack hit "What Was I Made For?"

Others who took home music gold include alt-R&B/soul songstress SZA, who opened the show with a leading nine nominations and won best R&B song and best pop duo/group performance. R&B songwriter-turned-singer Victoria Monét, who broke out with her song "On My Mama," won best new artist.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Burna Boy takes Grammys stage with first Afrobeats performance