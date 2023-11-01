‘Burlesque’ Stage Musical Set to Premiere in Manchester Next Summer
“Burlesque the Musical” — the stage adaptation of the 2010 feature film starring , Cher, and – is set to premiere in Manchester, U.K. next summer.
Aguilera, who serves as an exec producer of the show, has written music and lyrics alongside Sia, , and Jess Folley. has written the book with additional material by .
“Burlesque” tells the story of Ali (played by Aguilera in the movie) — a small-town singer with big dreams. When Ali heads to New York in search of her long-lost mother she finds herself in a dazzling underground world filled with unusual characters. “Among this unlikely family of misfits, dreamers and schemers, Ali will unwittingly find her real voice, discover her talent, and find where she really, truly belongs,” reads the logline.
The stage version will debut next June at Manchester Opera House.
Nick Winston is directing and choreographing while Adama Entertainment are producing.
“‘Burlesque’ was my first feature film and creating the role of Ali along with co-writing the music was a part of my career that I will always cherish,” Aguilera said. “I am so happy to be reunited with Steven, this time behind-the-scenes as an executive producer and contributing songwriter for our new stage version. Recreating ‘Burlesque’ as a live theatre experience is something I always hoped would happen, and here we are!”
Antin added: “To say that I’m excited is an understatement. ‘Peel me off the ceiling’ is more accurate. Getting ‘Burlesque the Musical’ to the stage has been an ambition and a dream of mine for over 10 years. I’m working with the best creative and producing team in the world, and we are all beyond thrilled that Christina has chosen to come on board as executive producer. It’s a privilege to be working with her again. Her unrivaled experience, intuition and artistry continues to elevate everything. So exciting to be on this new journey with Xtina.”
